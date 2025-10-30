Metallica fans in Perth can score some sweet, exclusive merch this weekend, as the band gets ready to kick off the Australia and New Zealand leg of their ‘M72 World Tour’ on Saturday night.

A pop-up merchandise store will open tomorrow (Friday, October 31st) in Murray Street Mall, featuring its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster and t-shirt by Ken Taylor.

A skateboard designed by Luke Preece, city patches, a range of classic shirts and accessories, plus tour products you won’t find anywhere else, will also be available.

Taylor will also make an appearance on Friday at 10am to sign merch and do a live painting, with visitors entered to win it.

Plus, until November 7th, Perth fans can snag a limited-edition, exclusive Metallica t-shirt by donating blood at Lifeblood’s Perth Donor Centre, as part of a partnership with the band’s foundation All Within My Hands. The one-of-a-kind design features the band’s famous ‘A sea of hearts beat as one’ lyric, encapsulated within a blood drop, as well as a visual nod to Aussie Metallica fans.

During the recent US leg of the world tour, Metallica and the All Within My Hands foundation helped the Red Cross collect more than 2,000 blood and platelet donations to save lives through a series of Red Cross x Metallica blood drives. The partnership is extended across every Australian tour stop — see here for details.

The near sold-out ‘M72 World Tour’ marks Metallica’s first visit to Australia is over a decade – they last played here as headliners of the former Soundwave Festival in 2013.

The current touring lineup features founding members James Hetfield (vocals, guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums), along with longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003 during the recording of St. Anger.