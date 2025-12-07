Two Australian Metallica fans have been handed lifetime bans from Perth’s Optus Stadium after an extraordinary climbing stunt during the band’s performance last month.

As per Louder Sound, Beau William Loch Rollings, 20, and Rory Hugh Culbert, 23, were arrested after scaling a speaker tower during the thrash metal legends’ show on November 1st. The pair managed to climb the scaffolding structure after jumping over safety fencing specifically designed to prevent such dangerous behaviour. They remained clinging to the tower at heights ranging between 10 metres and 50 metres for approximately 20 minutes, creating a substantial security concern for venue staff and emergency services.

Perth Magistrate Ruth Dineen addressed the case, noting that “something that seemed funny at the time” had resulted in both men facing trespassing charges. Both Rollings and Culbert entered guilty pleas at their first court appearance, accepting responsibility for their actions without providing any explanation for the dangerous stunt.

The legal proceedings revealed that police had seized the men’s mobile phones, which contained footage of their climbing escapade. Defence lawyer Rachael Gemmell characterised the incident as “just stupid behaviour,” a sentiment echoed by Magistrate Dineen, who described it as “an incredibly stupid thing to do and a good way to ruin your night out.”

The financial penalties imposed were substantial. Rollings received a $1,000 fine alongside $308.80 in court costs, while Culbert faced similar monetary consequences in the same courtroom.

However, the most significant long-term consequence for both Metallica fans is their permanent exclusion from Optus Stadium.

The Perth performance that sparked this incident was part of Metallica’s extensive ‘M72 World Tour’. Despite the tour’s focus on new material, the band delivered a career-spanning setlist that satisfied longtime followers.

