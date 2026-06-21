Metallica member Kirk Hammett suffered a fall at the band’s Ireland concert.

As per Rolling Stone, Hammett lost his footing while performing “Seek & Destroy” in Dublin last week. The guitarist plunged guitar-first into the crowd, who helped him back onto the stage with just a few chords missed.

Hammett, to his credit, saw the funny side, writing “Slip and Destroy!!!” atop an Instagram Story of his mishap.

The slip came after Hammett made headlines after donning a “Taylor Swift Is a CIA Psyop” shirt at a previous Metallica concert in Budapest, Hungary earlier in the week.

Photos of Hammett wearing the shirt swiftly circulated online, with Swifties taking to Reddit and social media to blast Hammett.

In other Metallica news, the metal legends are about to release a super deluxe version of their seventh album, ReLoad.

The ReLoad collection will arrive on June 26th, complete with 15 CDs and four DVDs filled with live recordings, rough mixes, and demos. The original album will, of course, also be included.

In addition to the box set, the reissue will also be available on double-LP vinyl, CD, a three-CD expanded edition, cassette, and digital.

People who preorder the box set, however, will get four different versions of “The Memory Remains”: the remastered original recording, an instrumental mix, a “Take 18 Floor Take”, and a concert recording from Brisbane.

You can check out the full track list here.

“Hetfield’s voice has gotten more assured with each Metallica release since 1991’s ‘black album,’” Rolling Stone wrote in a review of ReLoad at the time of the album’s release.

“In between guttural growls on ReLoad, he actually croons and harmonizes outside his normal safety blanket of roaring anger.”

To get fans in the mood for the reissue, Metallica launched a competition, #GetTheReLoadOut, asking bands and fans to record cover versions and interpretations of the tracks on the album.