Today in dream musical collaborations, Metallica and Miley Cyrus have teamed up to perform live together on The Howard Stern Show.

To celebrate the 30th-anniversary reissue of Metallica’s seminal record The Black Album, the band took to the stage with Cyrus to play a rousing rendition of ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Cyrus also contributed a cover of the track to The Metallica Blacklist, a covers album of songs from The Black Album that features artists like Mac Demarco, Weezer, The Chats, Corey Taylor and Phoebe Bridgers.

During their live performance, Cyrus took on lead vocals while frontman James Hetfield supported her with backing vocals.

Prior to their performance, Hetfield opened up about the experience of writing the track.

“Late ‘80s, we built this reputation of tough guys, we’re made of stone, and this is one of the most vulnerable [songs],” Hetfield said.

He continued: “The tougher the armour, the bigger the heart you want to show, but you’re afraid to.”

“I was shocked when [producer] Bob Rock and Lars [Ulrich] both said, ‘That is beautiful. That’s an amazing song.’ It was a life-changing experience to be okay playing this for them, and them accepting it.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus discussed covering the track while on stage during Glastonbury 2019.

“This was my first show back, so ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ to me, was about the music,” she said, referring to the period when she lost her home due to a wildfire.

“To hear James say he was afraid of something, and knowing that at that point I was afraid of so much, I was so heartbroken. And my purpose was coming from this performance,” she continued.

“I got sober at that time. I really pulled my fucking shit together. And this song was what drove me to that place, because I knew that nothing else mattered. This is my love letter to music.”

