First, we had ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica played solely with a pair of dildos and now we have ‘Enter Sandman’ played backwards by Metallica themselves. Ahh life, ain’t it grand?

A clip captured in 2013 resurfaced online showing Metallica jamming out to ‘Enter Sandman’ backwards at rehearsal. The clip features James Hetfield attempting “to sing a line backward in the mic,” to which he added with a laugh, “could’ve been different!”

Watch the clip of Metallica attempting ‘Enter Sandman’ backwards:

‘Enter Sandman’ is arguably one of Metallica’s biggest hits and was the opening track and lead single from their self-titled fifth album, released in 1991.

The iconic song even inspired a creative rendition when a YouTuber banged out the classic with nothing but a drum kit and two shapely dildos.

Taking to YouTube, metal fan and cover-maker 66Samus decided to spice up the usual ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica cover by introducing the sex toys as make shift drum sticks.

Earlier this year, the bands drummer Lars Ulrich admitted that while Metallica are making progress with recording their much-anticipated new album, the pace their moving at is “glacial”.

In an interview with Classic Rock, Ulrich revealed the band have faced some logistical issues when it comes to writing new music.

“[The progress is] glacial… these are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up,” he said.

“There’s a little bit of movement [in that direction], but it’s hard to do a lot when we’re not together.”

Despite the challenges facing Metallica, Ulrich also recently declared that the new album would be their best yet.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest… but all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?” he told Classic Rock.

“In Metallica, we love the creative process, and it’s hard for me to imagine that we’ll ever stop making records.”

Watch the original ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica: