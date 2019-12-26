This is the only way that ‘Enter Sandman’ should be played from here on out. Legendary (in our eyes) YouTuber 66Samus has created a video covering the iconic Metallica song with nothing but a drumkit and two shapely dildos. Truly iconic.

We are not going to end this decade without a dash of iconic and unique cover performances, and there have definitely been many over the last ten years. This one, however, has to take the cake.

Taking to YouTube, metal fan and cover-maker 66Samus decided to spice up the usual ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica cover by introducing a fun new element to the mix. Brandishing two light coloured dildos like weapons, the man went ham on the kit, and the results are purely entertaining.

The caption for the video was but a simple “this is the only way to play ‘Enter Sandman'” and we honestly couldn’t agree more.

Check out the video below. Kids, turn back right now.

In recent crazy cover news, this family of three appeared on national television just to provide the world with a heavy metal cover of Smash Mouth.

The family power trio who go by the name of Harris 3, took the audience and the cast of judges by complete surprise after an introduction by the host and ’98 Degrees’ singer Nick Lachey. Lead singer Trent, who is only 11 years old, delivered a shrieking rasp against some lighter instrumentation before 14-year-old drummer Ashton ripped everything wide open with his incredible drum play. The crowd then presumed to go absolutely wild.

“I’ve never seen death metal ever, especially live,” confessed judge David Dobrik. Despite being out of his element, Dobrik was definitely moved by the performance and connected with the genre in the same way genuine headbangers do. “I just wanted to start throwing things. I just wanted to go over there and destroy the drum set and jump on the audience,” he beamed.

Singer-songwriter and full-time legend Ciara complimented Trent’s vocal range and expressed appreciation for the Harris 3’s ability to bring something completely different to the competition.

Meanwhile, pop singer Debbie Gibson admitted to delving into the genres of rock and metal, but reinstated that she has never heard anything this heavy. She asked if there was a warm-up technique in play behind those incredibly chaotic vocals. Nope, just a couple pre-performance growls to loosen everything up. “I might have to try that,” laughed Gibson.

