Tomorrowland has found an unlikely saviour in Metallica after the major dance festival’s main stage burned to the ground just one day before kickoff.

Organisers of the Belgium event revealed earlier this week that the main stage was “severely” damaged “due to a serious incident and fire” just one day before the 2025 edition was to kick off.

However, according to local news outlet, HLN, stage parts from the European leg of Metallica’s current M72 World Tour stored in Austria were airlifted to the site overnight, ensuring the main stage proceedings can go ahead as planned.

One of this year’s headlining acts, Martin Garrix, took to Instagram to thank the metal heavyweights.

“I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening,” the post reads.

Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible @tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to @Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)

It’s currently still unclear what caused the fire. In some videos shared online, what sounded like fireworks could be heard popping off in the background as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Sources told the Gazet van Antwerpen that something may have gone wrong while the main stage’s fireworks cannons were being tested.

A local firefighter, François van den Eynde, told reporters that the blaze “spread very quickly,” likely because of the “materials used” to build the stage. “Despite all our resources, it was impossible to stop something like that,” he said. “We tried to extinguish the fire, but as soon as you realize you’re not succeeding, you have to limit the damage to the rest of the festival site. That’s what we did. Everything is under control.”

The 2025 Tomorrowland line-up boasts a number of big name acts like Axwell, Eric Prydz, Armin Van Buuren and John Summit, as well as Australian producers including FISHER and NERVO.

Meanwhile, Metallica are scheduled to bring the M72 World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this November, with stadium shows locked in for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland.