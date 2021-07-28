This year Metallica and its fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1991, self-titled release, also known as The Black Album.

To celebrate, Metallica announced that they will be dropping a mammoth release comprised of 53 covers of its original songs. The compendium is know as The Metallica Blacklist.

Featuring more than 50 artists, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of artists’ favourite track from The Black Album.

The Metallica Blacklist is set to feature covers from artists including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Corey Taylor, Juanes, Weezer, Ghost, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, IDLES, Flatbush Zombies, St. Vincent, and more.

The band marked the announcement by releasing an inaugural cover from the album with ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, Elton John, WATT, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

To keep fans satisfied in the lead-up to the album’s release next month, they’ve released two more covers from SebastiAn and Volbeat who have covered ‘Don’t Tread on Else Matters’ (a mashup of ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and ‘Don’t Tread On Me’, respectively.

They’ve also released a trailer for the re-issue of The Black Album and a re-mastered version of ‘Enter Sandman’, which propelled them to international stardom following the release of the album.

The 30th anniversary commemorative album is set to release later this year on September 10th.

Check out Metallica covers by SebastiAn and Volbeat below: