To celebrate 30 years of The Black Album, Metallica have announced the release of a massive 53-track covers album.

Metallica will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1991 self-titled release, also known as The Black Album, in August 2021, and the band have big plans for the occasion. To mark 30 years of The Black Album, the band has announced the release of a massive 53-track covers album, titled The Metallica Blacklist. In addition to the new release, a super deluxe box set of The Black Album is also on the way.

The band has marked the announcement with the release of a special cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Miley Cyrus., Yo-Yo Ma, Elton John, WATT, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith. They’ve also blessed us with a trailer for the re-issue of The Black Album and a re-mastered version of ‘Enter Sandman’, which propelled them to international stardom following the release of the album.

The Metallica Blacklist will feature multiple covers of songs off The Black Album by more than 50 artists, which include Miley Cyrus (who revealed she was working on a Metallica covers album of her own last year), Elton John, Corey Taylor, Juanes, Weezer, Ghost, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, IDLES, Flatbush Zombies, St. Vincent, and more.

The band will donate all proceedings from The Metallica Blacklist to charity, split between their All Within My Hands Foundation and a charity of their choice.

As for the limited-edition super deluxe box set, fans can not only look forward to a re-mastered version of the album on 2 LPs, but also rough mixes, demos, interviews with the band members, live show recordings, outtakes, BTS scenes, live shows and more. All this content comes in addition to the 2-LP vinyls, spread across 14 CDs, 6 DVDs, a picture disc, and three live LPs.

The box set will also come with tour laminates, three lithos, a Metallica lanyard, a download card, three guitar picks and a folder with lyric sheets. There’s also a hardcover book comprising a whopping 120 pages.

Check out the cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith: