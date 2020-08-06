On August 28th, the thrash titans in Metallica will unleash their S&M2 concert film. To celebrate the release, the band have treated fans to a little taste of the spectacle by unveiling their performance of ‘Moth Into Flame’, backed by the San Francisco Symphony.

It’s a completely luscious, moving performance, that sees the symphony deliver a transcendental solo. The performance was recorded back in 2019 on September 6th and 8th, at San Francisco’s Chase Center. So far the band have shared performances of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and ‘All Within My Hands’.

The 20th anniversary performance marked the first time the metal giants had performed with the symphony since 1999 — which spawned the original S&M album.

The 20-track S&M2 concert will feature symphonic iterations of the band’s most beloved hits, plucking at least one song from the band’s 10 albums.

It is set to be released in a bunch of formats, including a four-LP-vinyl, two-CD, DVD, and Blu-ray versions, and a limited-edition Deluxe Box set to containwill contain four color-vinyl LPs, two CDs and Blu-ray, as well as sheet music, guitar picks, a poster and more.

A Super Deluxe Box will also be up for grabs, and limited to 500 copies. This the actual sheet music used by the symphony and autographed by all four Metallica members.

Check out Metallica & San Francisco Symphony perform ‘Moth Into Flame’ :

S&M2 Track List

1. ‘The Ecstasy of Gold’ (Live)

2. ‘The Call of Ktulu’ (Live)

3. ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ (Live)

4. ‘The Day That Never Comes’ (Live)

5. ‘The Memory Remains’ (Live)

6. ‘Confusion’ (Live)

7. ‘Moth Into Flame’ (Live)

8. ‘The Outlaw Torn’ (Live)

9. ‘No Leaf Clover’ (Live)

10. ‘Halo on Fire’ (Live)

11. ‘Intro to Scythian Suite’ (Live)

12. ‘Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits’ (Live)

13. ‘Intro to the Iron Foundry’ (Live)

14. ‘The Iron Foundry, Opus 19’ (Live)

15. ‘The Unforgiven III’ (Live)

16. ‘All Within My Hands’ (Live)

17. ‘(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth’ (Live)

18. ‘Wherever I May Roam’ (Live)

19. ‘One’ (Live)

20. ‘Master of Puppets’ (Live)

21. ‘Nothing Else Matters’ (Live)

22. ‘Enter Sandman’ (Live)