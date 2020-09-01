By now there’s surely enough Metallica memorabilia out there to build a room that bears a likeness to a product placement set from Josie and the Pussycats.

The thrash legends are set to be immortalised by cult high-end collectible company KnuckleBonz. The brand recently announced that they will release a series of Metallica figurines in early 2021. The models are based off the bands look during their 2019 WorldWired tour.

This isn’t the first time KnuckleBonz has forayed into the realm of rock — they’ve previously paid homage to acts like Marilyn Manson, Lemmy Kilmister, ACDC’s Angus Young, Pantera, and more.

The statues, which each stand approximately 8.5 inches tall, are available for pre-order individually for USD $149 each, or as a complete set of four at the discounted price of USD $536.40. Only 3,000 of each figurine will be released.

KnuckleBonz CEO / creative director Tony Simerman hinted that more eras of Metallica will be represented in future statue sets, stating, “We are so pleased and honored to be working with Metallica on these new limited-edition collectibles for our series. We hope to create something that represents every era for Metallica from today back to the advent of thrash.”

If spending a week’s worth of rent on statues immortalising your rock icons isn’t feasible, there are plenty of other ways you can show your commodifiable appreciation for the band.

Back in May, Metallica announced a limited edition “Batch 100” launch of their Blackened Whiskey. The whiskey is set to arrive with a box set, including two 12-inch vinyl picture discs featuring the playlist used in the ageing process of the whiskey.

It’ll also come with a Zine that promises to transport “fans into the belly of the beast that is the Batch 100 playlist.”