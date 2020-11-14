The sons of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Stone Temple Pilots’ members have formed a lil’ supergroup together.

As per Ultimate Classic Rock, the sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland have come together to form their own psychedelic hard rock band.

They’re going by the name Suspect208 and they’ve just dropped their debut single, titled ‘Long Awaited’.

Sonically, ‘Long Awaited’ bears more resemblance to Stone Temple Pilots’ alternative sound than the hard rock of Guns N’ Roses or the heavy metal of Metallica (Noah’s voice even sounds similar to his late father Scott’s delivery).

Maybe each song the band goes on to release will be a homage to one of their dad’s other famous bands though. That’d be pretty cool.

Suspect208’s drummer is London Hudson, Slash’s 18-year-old son, clearly not willing to compete with his famous father who also just so happens to be one of the greatest guitarists in history.

Hudson announced the release on Instagram with a picture of himself alongside Tye Trujillo (bass), Noah Weiland (lead vocals), and guitarist Niko Tsangaris (who doesn’t seem to have the privilege of a famous father like the others).

“We got more shit coming soon,” Hudson promised, it being uncertain if this was a remark on the standard of his own music.

The young upstarts’ oldest member is Weiland at just 20 and Trujillo is only 16-years-old. The latter played bass in Korn when he was 12, while Hudson and Tsangaris are childhood friends whose band Classless Act opened for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium last year.

Rock and nepotism truly do go hand in hand it seems. Only time will tell if this band will find success from under a famous shadow like a Jeff Buckley or a Sean Lennon (it really is a swinging pendulum).

Check out ‘Long Awaited’ by Suspect208: