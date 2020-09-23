In what no doubt comes as welcome news to fans of The Beatles everywhere, John Lennon’s son Sean is set to interview Paul McCartney in a new two-part radio special.

The upcoming BBC Radio 2 special, titled John Lennon At 80, will feature Sean Ono Lennon interviewing Paul McCartney to commemorate what would have been the late musician’s 80th birthday.

For the first time publicly, Ono Lennon will talk to McCartney about the relationship he shared with his father.

When asked about the first time the pair met, the BBC reports McCartney said he looks back on it now “like a fan.”

“How lucky was I to meet this strange Teddy Boy off the bus, who played music like I did and we get together and boy, we complemented each other,” he said.

McCartney is also set to discuss his first attempts at writing with Lennon, which he told Ono Lennon “weren’t very good.”

“Eventually, we started to write slightly better songs and then enjoyed the process of learning together so much that it really took off,” he said.

Along with McCartney, the special will also feature interviews with Ono Lennon’s half brother, Julian, as well as his godfather Elton John.

News of the show comes shortly after recently released court transcripts revealed Lennon’s killer Mark Chapman told his parole board he had “no excuse” for what he did.

Chapman, who is currently incarcerated at New York’s Wende Correctional Facility for the 1980 murder, was denied parole for the eleventh time following a hearing last month.

“I have no excuse. This was for self-glory. I think it’s the worst crime that there could be to do something to someone that’s innocent,” the BBC reports he said.

John Lennon At 80 will air on BBC Radio 2 over the weekend of October 3 and 4.

Check out ‘Stand By Me’ by John Lennon: