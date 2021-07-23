Metallica and Vans have teamed up for a special commemorative capsule collection.

Known as the ‘Sad But True’ sneakers, they’re here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s eponymous album, also commonly known as The Black Album.

There are two pairs of sneakers available, one being a low top and the other being a high top style. The artwork can be seen on the front panel of the low top and on both sides on the high top pair.

Each pair features Pushead’s iconic twin skulls ‘Sad But True’ design.

While the special collaboration celebrates the band’s album, it’s also a special homage to Pushead, the artist who has provided iconic imagery and artwork for the band since 1986.

Pushead’s iconic skulls are a huge nod to the era that is The Black Album, seen on giant posters on either sides of the stage before Metallica performed, as well as on the artwork for the CD single.

This isn’t the first time that Vans and Metallica have joined forces to bring us special merch.

The duo have been long-term collaborators, with the band having performed at House of Vans London back in 2016. They’ve also released three previous footwear and apparel collaborations over the course of past decade.

You know what that means, another pair to add to your collection. But the real question is, will you be rocking these or will you be keeping them on ice?

The shoes aren’t available to purchase yet, but they will be from July 25th for Vans members and July 26th onwards.

Check out the Vans collaboration with Metallica: