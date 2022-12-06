Swedish metal YouTuber Ola Englund has said that although he enjoys the new Metallica song ‘Lux Aeterna’ he considers it “old people’s music”.

During an appearance a round up on his own YouTube channel, which has 770,000 subscribers, Englund credited the production of the song.

“It’s a new Metallica song, the production is great. The song is… okay… [laughs] It’s a good song, the more I listen to it, the more I enjoyed it, obviously. But it’s a very rockabilly, driving-a-car type of song. You know, to me, it just sounds like Metallica becoming old,” he said.

He continued, “Does that make any sense? They sound old. They have a little bit of a Motorhead and maybe even a Megadeth vibe to the riff right there. But I guess they’re old people now, and it’s old people’s music, that’s okay. It’s still enjoyable to some extent.”

Englund also addressed complaints from Metallica fans that have been popping up on social media in regards to Lars Ulrich’s drumming.

“Obviously, it’s a new Metallica song, people have to complain. So people are already complaining about the drum sound of this. You know, Metallica has had a history of weird choices when it comes to drum production. [On] ‘St. Anger’, the snare was basically an oil drum, and people complain about that. But, you know, it made that album that album. Now people are complaining about the kicks.”

But, Englund complimented Ulrich’s style in ‘Lux Aeterna’, suggesting that it could be his best work yet.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but there’s a fair bit of double bass drum action in the beginning. And Lars, he doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to the double kick drum as of late.

“I mean, remember ‘One’… that was his prime. And nowadays, maybe not his prime. But in the song, it’s pretty freakin’ on point. Maybe he practiced, you know, that could have actually happened. You know, people can better themselves. How about that?”

