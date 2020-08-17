Metallica have delved into their famed, and universally slandered collaborative album recorded with Lou Reed, Lulu.

The band stopped by for a chat with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show last week, an appearance that also saw them perform ‘Wherever I May Roam’, ‘The Unforgiven’, and ‘All Within My Hands’.

During their appearance, the band delved into their 2011 collaborative record with the Velvet Underground icon. Lulu was slated by fans and critics alike, however, Lars Ulrich has mused that he “wouldn’t change a thing,” about the record.

In a previous piece penned for The Guardian, Ulrich defended the record, sharing his belief that it’s a future classic.

“I played the record for my kids yesterday in the car, and it sounded as relevant and more intense than ever; it sounded incredibly potent, very alive and impulsive,” he wrote.

“Twenty-five years from now, you’re going to have millions of people claiming they owned the record or loved it when it came out, of course neither will be true. I think it’s going to age well—when I played it yesterday it sounded fucking awesome. In some ways it’s almost cooler that people didn’t embrace it, because it makes it more ours, it’s our project, our record, and this was never made for the masses and the masses didn’t take to it. It makes it more precious for those who were involved.”

Check out ‘The View’ by Lou Reed & Metallica:

In other news, Metallica recently announced ambitious plans to hit the stage for their first performance of the year with a social distance-abiding drive-in theatre spectacle.

Tickets are reportedly $US 115 per vehicle (up to six people), with each ticket including four digital downloads of Metallica’s forthcoming S&M2, the live album recorded over two nights in September with the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 collaboration.