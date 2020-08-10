Amid the ongoing COVID restrictions around the world, Metallica have planned to hit the stage for the first time this year in a one-night performance airing exclusively at drive-in theatres in the US and Canada.

Announcing the exciting news over Instagram, Metallica told fans they would be “bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theatre near you on August 29th with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredriveinnights”.

“Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14th with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, August, 12th. Visit metallica.com/drive-in for more info,” they added.

The rockers join as part of Encore Drive-In Nights series, which has showcased performances by country crooner Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks. Canadian rockers Three Days Grace are also set to open for Metallica.

“As many of you know, we’ve not played together in quite some time — actually since the ‘S&M2′ concerts last September,” drummer Lars Ulrich, 56, said in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, adding that Metallica had been practising using social distancing measures. “But that’s all changing now as we’re gearing up to record a live show especially for you, just for you.”

Tickets are reportedly $US 115 per vehicle (up to six people), with each ticket including four digital downloads of Metallica’s forthcoming S&M2, the live album recorded over two nights in September with the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 collaboration.

Drive-in music events have become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic as it offers groups a way to watch their favourite artists while remaining self-contained and taking on appropriate social distancing measures.

The news comes after Metallica gave fans a peek at their return to the rehearsal studio in videos that showed the band practising ‘Creeping Death’, which appeared on their 1984 album Ride The Lightning.

Check out ‘Moth Into Flame’ by Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: