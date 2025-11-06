Currently on tour in Australia with Metallica, Kirk Hammett will take part in a special live event next week in Sydney.

The iconic guitarist will take to the stage at the State Library of NSW on Friday, November 14th, for an”intimate, live discussion that will take a deep dive into Kirk’s storied music career” in celebration of his new coffee table book, “The Collection: Kirk Hammett”.

Esteemed music journalist and Vinyl Media contributor, Sean Sennett, will host the event.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more details.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the first show of the Metallica tour in Perth last week, and gave it a 4/5 star review.

“So, for their first Australian tour since 2013’s Soundwave jaunt (their 2019 tour was canned when singer/guitarist James Hetfield took himself off to rehab), Metallica served up a career-spanning smorgasbord that played to many of their strengths and delighted those of a certain age whose jaw hit the floor listening to their 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All, right through to younger fans, of which there are many present tonight,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote.

“Metallica could have played another two hours featuring many of the great songs they skipped tonight, but the chosen songs, the show, and the entire spectacle of Metallica live in 2025 was undeniably triumphant.”

Metallica are heading to Melbourne for the next show this Saturday (November 8th), before Brisbane on November 12th and Sydney on November 15th. From there, they’ll head to New Zealand for a show at Eden Park in Auckland on November 19th.