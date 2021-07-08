Eight months after his sudden death, rapper MF DOOM is set to be honoured with a street named after him in his hometown of Long Beach, New York.

It comes after a petition to get a street in Long Beach, New York, named after MF DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) was kickstarted by Dr Patrick C. Graham, a former classmate of DOOM’s at Long Beach High School.

According to Graham, who spoke to HipHopDX, the City Council has approved the proposal and DOOM will now officially have his very own street named in his honour.

“I had several community members contact me to see if I could get engaged with it,” Dr Graham told the outlet, adding, “I used to run the Martin Luther King Center there, so I still have a close connection to the community.

“I was born and raised there, went to high school with Dumile. So I said give me a minute and I’ll craft a letter to the City Council based on how I see it and then converted that letter into a petition. The group said they loved it and we moved forward.”

He continued: “I’m just happy this is happening because it’s not only a victory for Dumile’s legacy, but it’s also about showing that community our generation. It is a way for people to see a symbol of our generation and our impact, particularly in a community that’s gentrifying pretty fast.”

Long Beach City Manager Donna M. Gayden added: “Daniel Dumile, or MF DOOM, left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the lives of people across the globe. Long Beach is proud to bestow this honour in his memory and proud that he called our City home.”

The hip hop community was left shocked after it was revealed in December that MF DOOM had passed away at the age of 49, with his wife revealing he had actually died two months prior.

As per The Guardian, Jasmine confirmed the tragic news via a post on the rapper’s Instagram account: “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family.

“Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you.

“Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

