After performing the song on his recent tour of Australia, mgk has officially announced details for his new collaboration with Fred Durst.

“FIX UR FACE” is set for release on Tuesday, April 21st, which will be accompanied by a music video on the same day, directed by Sam Cahill.

During his first show of the tour at Perth’s RAC Arena last week, the US songwriter performed the nu-metal song with the Limp Bizkit legend for the very first time.

“I called up my friend Fred Durst,” he told the crowd.

“I said, ‘Sir, drop something on this.’ What he dropped, the rest is history.”

Despite early doubts around ticket sales – even Kelly himself joked they were “looking rough” before a last-minute social media boost – his first Lost Americana tour stop at Perth’s RAC Arena ultimately made sense. From the jump, Kelly commits to the theatrics. Dramatic visuals, oversized staging, and a larger-than-life presence set the tone early, rooted in the mythology he’s built around himself.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it was sometimes hard to tell what exactly Kelly and co. were aiming for – weaving between the vibes of a hardcore show, a hip-hop set, and a modern pop show complete with choreographed dance moves. “From pyrotechnics to backup dancers and even a hype man, the show never quite settled into a steady rhythm,” its three-star review reads.

“With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once.”