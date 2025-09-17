Machine Gun Kelly has announced he is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.
After Universal Music Australia teased tour plans last month, the US songwriter has confirmed he will be heading our way in April next year.
Arena shows have been locked in for Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.
The run comes in support of his latest seventh studio album, Lost Americana, which hit #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
The release of Lost Americana follows 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.
Pre-sale sign up is available now. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.
MACHINE GUN KELLY 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR
