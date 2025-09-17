Machine Gun Kelly has announced he is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

After Universal Music Australia teased tour plans last month, the US songwriter has confirmed he will be heading our way in April next year.

Arena shows have been locked in for Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

The run comes in support of his latest seventh studio album, Lost Americana, which hit #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Machine Gun Kelly last toured Australia in 2018 as part of his ‘The 27 Tour’, which included shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth. That was his first Australian tour since 2013.

The release of Lost Americana follows 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Pre-sale sign up is available now. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

MACHINE GUN KELLY 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

RAC Arena, Perth

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, April 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland