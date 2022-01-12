One of the strangest celebrity love stories of recent times has just moved a further step forward: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now engaged.

The actress and pop-punker confirmed the news on both of their Instagram accounts. Fox shared a video of MGK proposing to her, getting down on one knee looking very much like a Foot Locker employee about to check if a customer’s shoe fits.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” Fox captioned the post. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Her post continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

MGK shared a close-up clip of the engagement ring on his own Instagram, revealing its unique design. “yes, in this life and every life,” he wrote. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Fox and MGK first met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, soon becoming one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood. Since then, the singer, 31, and Transformers actress, 35, have made waves with their outward relationship, featuring very public PDA and odd quotes.

You’ve got to hand it MGK: not many people get to marry the person they had on a poster in their bedroom as a teenager. I’m not expecting to get hitched to Jennifer Aniston or Lionel Messi anytime soon.

This will be his first marriage but Fox’s second. She shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.