He’s been completely fact-checked by Corey Taylor. He’s been called “Squirt Gun Smelly” by Trivium’s Matt Heafy. He’s been accused of being a cosplayer by Matt Heafy again. Now it’s the turn of Seether’s Shaun Morgan to take aim at Machine Gun Kelly.

After the pop-punker was roundly booed by fans at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life festival last weekend, Morgan congratulated the audience for their negative response during his own band’s set at the same event.

Now, in an interview with Loudwire, he’s expanded on why he reacted in that way. “I congratulated the crowd for booing that prick off the stage,” Morgan said sharply.

“Here’s my thing – you were a rapper, you got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem. Then you come to rock for example, and it’s more pop punk than anything else as I consider it, but yeah, I just had to say something.

“I was proud of those people. I didn’t feel like you belong on a stage like that after one or two singles just because you’ve got a name and a fancy girlfriend and now you’re a big headliner at a rock festival. And especially not when you take on one of metal’s greatest singers and you think that you’re gonna get away with it.”

After dropping truth bombs about MGK all over the shop, Morgan finished by saying, “I was very impressed by them and I had to thank them, and I had to let them know that they were doing God’s work.”

So what genre do you think MGK will retreat to next? Maybe he’ll try his luck in heavy metal, just to really amp up his newfound rivalry with Slipknot. That’ll show them.

Check out ‘Remedy’ by Seether: