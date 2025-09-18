Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Mia Wray has followed her debut album with a collaborative release.

Wray has debuted a re-recording of “Ghost in My Machine”, which featured on her debut album hi, it’s nice to meet me back in March of this year.

This duet version stars fellow pop singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin, and was written while Wray was on tour in the UK with the help of songwriters Seton Daunt (Kylie Minogue, 5 Seconds of Summer) and Ash Howes (Ellie Goulding, One Direction).

“I’m still pinching myself that I have been lucky enough to collaborate with such a brilliant writer that is Gabrielle Aplin,” Wray reflects. “I’ve looked up to her artistry since I was 14 years old. To have her feature on this song that we wrote together is incredibly special and something I will cherish for a long time.”

The admiration flows both ways, with Aplin expressing equal enthusiasm for the partnership. “I’m really excited Mia asked me to feature on this song with her,” she shares. “Ghost in My Machine is the last song we wrote together for the album when she was on tour in the UK and it was just fun and easy — the way it should always be and always is with Mia!”

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment in Wray’s career. Her 2025 debut garnered significant international attention — radio support spanned from triple j to BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2, plus endorsements from John Mayer’s Life podcast and Sir Elton John’s Rocket Hour. The critical success translated into impressive streaming numbers, with Wray’s music accumulating over 50 million streams globally.

Looking ahead, Wray will support Spacey Jane on their 13-date UK and European tour this October before returning to Australia for Handpicked Festival and Spilt Milk performances, with “Ghost in My Machine” serving as just the beginning of more music magic to come.

‘Ghost in My Machine’ is out now via Mushroom Music. Listen/purchase here.

