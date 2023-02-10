Mia Wray has tackled ‘Silk Chiffon’ by American indie pop band Muna on triple j’s Like a Version with a beautiful take of her own.

While the rendition didn’t veer dramatically away from the original, Mia Wray’s vocals trademark striking vocals translated perfectly to ‘Silk Chiffon’ and the performance was nothing short of angelic.

Speaking of her choice to cover the Muna song, Mia Wray that she jumped up the opportunity to sing a song about loving a woman.

“It’s nice to sing a love song about a woman. I feel like it’s cool, and they do it in such a playful way. They’re so cool. I just want to be friends with them,” she said in a post-performance interview.

The original ‘Silk Chiffon’ by Muna features Australian artist Phoebe Bridgers, and Mia Wrap said the ‘Motion Sickness’ singer’s inclusion on the track swayed her to pick it for Like a Version.

“My friend told me about MUNA, and I have a bunch of other favourite MUNA tracks, but because I’m a massive Phoebe Bridgers fan, then Phoebe Bridgers and MUNA came together and I was like, ‘That’s pretty sick.’”

She added, “I feel like because I love this song and the energy of it so much, I was able just to really be myself,” Wray said of her reinterpretation of MUNA’s original. “I just got to enjoy the song. Usually, when I do a cover, it’s super different, but there was just something about this where I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’”

After performing ‘Silk Chiffon’, Mia Wray performed the title track from her EP ‘Stay Awake’, which is out today.

“This EP has been a long time coming for me and I’m so proud of it and everyone involved,” Wray said of her new EP.

“It’s been a big time of growth over the last couple of years and I feel quite overwhelmed to be able to finally share it with you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Watch Mia Wray perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ on Like a Version: