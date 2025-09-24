Miami Horror are returning to the live circuit for two special shows.

The genre-blending band will play Perth’s ICF Warehouse on Thursday, November 27th, followed by a show at Sydney’ Liberty Hall Courts on Sunday, November 30th (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 30th at 1pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, September 29th at 12pm local time.

Sandwiched between Miami Horror’s newly announced shows will be an appearance at Live at the Gardens in Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Saturday, November 29th. They’ll perform at the event alongside Sneaky Sound System, Bag Raiders, as well as DJs AROHA and Joey Lightbulb.

Miami Horror will be supported in Perth and Sydney by special guests Telenova and Tseba.

“It’s always special when we are able to come home and be on stage,” says Benjamin Plant from the band. “We have so many special memories of Australia, and some of the best shows of our lives have been here. Looking forward to coming back for a couple of very special events including the beautiful Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. Joining us will be some local guest vocalists as well as some special guest in Telenova, Bag Raiders, and Sneaky Soundsystem.”

Boasting well over 200 million streams, Miami Horror recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s countdown of the greatest Australian electronic acts ever.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Miami Horror 2025 Australian Shows

With special guests Telenova and Tseba

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Monday, September 29th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, September 30th (1pm local time)

All shows 18+

Thursday, November 27th

ICF Warehouse, Perth, WA

Tickets: Eventbrite

Saturday, November 29th

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Featuring Sneaky Sound System, Bag Raiders, AROHA and Joey Lightbulb

Sunday, November 30th

Liberty Hall Courts, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix