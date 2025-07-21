The greatest Australian electronic acts ever have been named by Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The publication’s list was put together with guidance from an esteemed electronic music industry panel, who finalised a list featuring “50 outstanding electronic music artists and DJs who have made a substantial impact, trailblazers who built the scene through performances, hits, or just flat-out great works of art.”

The Avalanches emerged triumphant, earning praise for making music that’s “both art and science.”

“When Since I Left You arrived in 2000, there was nothing else like it. A quarter century later, there’s still nothing else like it. The debut album from the Melbourne collective is both art and science,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote. “The art, a meticulous sewing of samples into a music quilt of timeless, original music. The process can be copied, but results, which can be heard with the title track, ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’, and others, not so much. The science? Open the album credits and study the source of its samples, and the attribution.

The top 5 is rounded out by RÜFÜS DU SOL (2), The Presets (3), Flume (4), and Alison Wonderland (5). There’s plenty of classic electronic acts, too, including Quench (14), Severed Heads (20), Peewee Ferris (22), and many more.

Check out the full list here.

The ranking of Australia’s best-ever electronic acts makes sense because this is a country in love with electronic and dance music.

According to recently issued data from Spotify, Aussie dance cuts were streamed over 1 billion times internationally in the month of March 2025 alone, confirming it as the single most popular genre from these parts.

The most recent IMS Business Report also found that Australia is the third largest market in the world for electronic music, trailing only the United States and Germany. Australians stream, on average, more of the genre than any other nations, the publication’s authors explained.