LA/Melbourne six-piece Miami Horror have taken some beautiful behind the scenes shots during their US tour, and have given them to us to showcase in this brand new exclusive.

After wrapping up a huge 17-date tour across the US, Canada and Mexico, Miami Horror landed in Australia and kicked off their first Australian tour in two and a half years.

The AU tour was in support of their latest gem, ‘Luv Is Not Enough’, the second single from their forthcoming second album set for release late-2020

Check out what Miami Horror had to say about moving between LA and Australia in a recent interview with Control Zine and read the full interview here.

For the last few years you guys have been moving between LA and Australia – what is it you get from LA creatively?

“It was just very different. I was trying to convince the other guys in the band and they weren’t into it the first time they went through there. I think it was only for a few days. Then we went back again later that year and they started to realise it was kind of interesting. It’s just the kind of place you never see all of and we found it intriguing. It’s the place where all the freaks of America move to when they don’t know what to do with themselves. You can imagine how many characters there are there and the stories.

Everyone’s so keen to meet everyone because they’re there for a reason. You can get all the negatives like it’s schmoozy and stuff but I just find it interesting because it’s a bunch of people who are upbeat and friendly. I think the sunshine helps, everyone’s in a good mood all of the time.”

Listen to ‘Luv Is Not Enough’ by Miami Horror

Miami Horror Exclusive Behind the Scenes Photo Diary