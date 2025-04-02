5SOS fans, this one’s for you. Michael Clifford just went solo — and it actually kinda slaps.

His debut track, “Cool,” is a chaotic little pop-punk gem pulled straight from a mid-2000s dream.

The track lands alongside the announcement of his first solo album, Sidequest, and a lo-fi music video that leans into Y2K aesthetics and raw vulnerability. Co-produced with JT Daly (Demi Lovato, Benson Boone) and Andrew Goldstein (Tate McRae, Machine Gun Kelly), and co-written with longtime bandmate Calum Hood, the track marks a confident first step into a more introspective, playful version of Clifford.

“This song speaks for itself,” Clifford shared in a statement. “And my hope is that when fans hear the lyrics, they’ll understand me — and hopefully themselves — a little better. I’ve been deliberating on this music long enough, so I can’t wait for everybody to hear it. And ‘Cool’ is just the beginning. I want this project to make people smile. I’m just out here doing a bunch of sidequests. Now that I’m a dad, everything other than that feels like a sidequest.”

With its tongue-in-cheek lyrics and slacker-pop feel, “Cool” dives headfirst into themes of self-doubt, imposter syndrome, and that unshakeable question — am I actually cool enough to be here? It’s a track that finds humour in insecurity, and catharsis in imperfection.

The official music video, directed by Bobby Hanaford, brings that same tension to life. Featuring Clifford in a carousel of chaotic characters and costumes, the visuals flip the concept of image-driven celebrity on its head. “It’s rare you get to work with an artist who is willing to play a bit of the fool and turn a mirror on themselves,” Hanaford said. “The whole project is a breath of fresh air, especially in an industry more concerned with looking ‘cool’ than being authentic.”

“Cool” is a punchy, nostalgic entry point into Clifford’s solo work, trading in polished perfection for something rougher around the edges — and maybe a little more real.

As a core member of one of Australia’s biggest pop exports of the 2010s, he’s got nothing left to prove — but plenty to explore.

Whether you’re a longtime 5SOS stan or just love a fuzzy alt-pop anthem, this debut is a compelling reintroduction to an artist who’s embracing the chaos and putting vulnerability front and centre.