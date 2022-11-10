The irrepressible Michael Franti is bringing his energetic live shows to Australia next year.

It’s 20 years since the multi-hyphenate first impressed audiences at Bluesfest, securing himself as a fan favourite, and will continue his relationship with the festival in 2023.

For his Bluesfest Touring shows, Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Cairns (see full dates below).

The Melbourne and Sydney shows will be extra special with the addition of Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue for a huge double bill. The Grammy winner and his band combine technical mastery with intense emotional power, traversing genres like funk, soul and psychedelic rock.

A musician, humanitarian, activist, and filmmaker, Franti has become renowned for his powerful and political music over several decades. Franti and his band have continued to consistently release music throughout the years, with ‘I Got You’ being picked by NPR as one of the most popular songs of 2020.

“Seeing Michael Franti & Spearhead in concert is something you’ll never forget,” festival director, Peter Noble OAM, says. “His conscious, uplifting music fills your soul and makes things better.

“Michael and his band are part of the Bluesfest family and we’re so happy to be able to spread the Franti love around Australia with his upcoming tour to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Cairns.

“Trombone Shorty is nothing short of sensational. To put him in perspective, the New Orleans Jazz Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and Trombone Shorty is now the closing act. If there was ever a show that would get you up dancing, this is it,” Noble adds.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for Michael Franti’s shows below. General tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 17th at 12pm AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 15th at 12pm AEDT.

The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here.

Michael Franti & Spearhead Bluesfest Touring Shows

April 3rd*

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

April 5th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

April 7th*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

April 13th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

*double bill with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue