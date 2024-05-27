Michael Franti & Spearhead are coming to Queenscliff Music Festival 2024 for a special show.

The Aussie festival has announced that the soul rockers will perform at Queenscliff as their exclusive 2024 headline. Attendees will get to see Michael Franti & Spearhead do their thing at the only Victorian show for this year’s Queenscliff this November.

Known onstage for his high energy live shows and offstage for his activism, humanitarian and philanthropic efforts, Franti is almost four decades into a decorated career.

Alongside Spearhead, the US multi-hyphenate has released 13 positively received studio albums, including five consecutive top 40 hits in Australia – Stay Human (2001), Everyone Deserves the Music (2003), Yell Fire! (2006), All Rebel Rockers (2008), and The Sound of Sunshine (2010).

On the singles front, Francis 2020 hit “I Got You” landed on NPR’s Most Popular Songs of 2020 list, and the music video boasts over one million views since its release.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will arrive in Australia fresh off their summer tour of the US, so expect them to be warmed up and raring to go at the festival.

Ever since it first entered the Australian music scene towards the end of the ‘90s, Queenscliff Music Festival has been a rite of passage for any self-respecting music lover.

The iconic festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, bringing a stacked lineup featuring Aloe Blacc, Boy & Bear, The Dreggs, Dan Sultan, Frank Turner, and many more international and local favourites to Queenscliff.

From its original draw of 1,460 punters, the festival now runs across multiple days, drawing in figures of over 20,000.

While the Queenscliff Music Festival also found itself affected by COVID, necessitating the cancellation of its 2020 and 2021 affairs, things are now well-and-truly back on track. After a triumphant return in 2022 and big celebration in 2023, the festival is going from strength to strength in turbulent time for the Australian live music circuit.

Early bird tickets to Queenscliff Music Festival 2024 are on sale now via the official website. The festival heads to Princess Park on Queenscliff Foreshore between Friday, November 22nd-Sunday, November 24th.