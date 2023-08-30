Ever since it first entered the Australian music scene towards the end of the ‘90s, the Queenscliff Music Festival has been a rite of passage for any self-respecting music lover. Now, the iconic festival is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary this November.

If we’re honest, it feels like only yesterday that the small southern Victorian town of Queenscliff sowed the seeds for its status as a musical hotspot when it announced the launch of the Queenscliff Music Festival. Of course, few could have foreseen what it would become.

Its origins are as humble as the ethos of the festival itself. Founded as a way to both promote Queenscliff and promote it as a viable tourist location, the team of local organisers chose the traditionally quiet period of late November as its birthday, and the rest – as they say – is history.

Attracting a crowd of just 1,460 in its initial outing (with 23 volunteers running the show), things began to snowball quickly. Even by 1998, the local showcase had expanded to include names like Tiddas, Renée Geyer, and Cosmic Psychos. Up-and-coming world-beaters found themselves on the bill, including John Butler Trio and The Waifs, while stalwarts of the scene such as Paul Kelly, Richard Clapton, and Archie Roach were soon rubbing shoulders with international acts like The California Honeydrops, Ron Sexsmith, and Son Little.

While the festival’s early days featured a little bit of shuffling from its traditional home at the now-iconic festival site, the common thread of ensuring that punters could have themselves a wonderful day out on the Bellarine Peninsula, with stellar music from all sorts of genres, styles, and performers soundtracking the affair, was of paramount importance.

The result has been a definite success. From its original draw of 1,460 punters, the festival now runs across multiple days, drawing in figures of over 20,000.

While the Queenscliff Music Festival also found itself affected by COVID, necessitating the cancellation of its 2020 and 2021 affairs, things are now well-and-truly back on track. After a triumphant return in 2022, the festival is set to hold its long-awaited 25th birthday celebrations this year.

As one would expect, organisers have done everything they can to ensure the festival is one to remember, bringing together some of the best in local and international music, and pairing the two in a healthy mix of rising and established names.

Launching its lineup earlier this year with a trio of international names, US R&B artist Aloe Blacc was joined by fellow American rockers G. Love & Special Sauce, and Northern Irish folk musician Foy Vance to help set the tone for what punters should expect.

They too were joined by beloved local names such as Boy & Bear, Something For Kate, and – showcasing the festival’s desire to shine a light on all genres – Aussie hip-hop mainstay Illy. But even with those big drawcards, things kept on coming thick and fast, with other noted luminaries such as Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley, and Leah Senior on the bill.

Add in The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, JAZZPARTY, William Crighton, WILSN, BEANS, and Full Flower Moon Band – just to name a few – and you could’ve been forgiven for thinking the festival had peaked early for its 25th anniversary affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queenscliff Music Festival (@queenscliff_music_festival)

Since then, things have only continued to increase with The Merindas, Little Birdy’s Katy Steele, Danika, Mood Spill, Georgia State Line, and Frank Sultana Blues Band all joining the affair. This – of course – was alongside the addition of UK folk-punk icon Frank Turner and his Sleeping Souls.

Even still, more names have since been added to the four-day event, with The Slingers, Chitra, and Lotte Gallagher also joining the festivities throughout August. Still, with a couple of months to go, who’s to say how much more the lineup could continue to expand?

Of course, the one certainty throughout all of this is the dedication from the Queenscliff Music Festival team in ensuring that a good time is had by all lucky enough to attend.

From humble beginnings over two decades ago, few could have expected a small local tourism-booster would grow into the annual pilgrimage that it has. It’s become a rite of passage for music-lovers, it’s become a communal necessity, it’s become a badge of honour for local and international acts, and it’s become ingrained within the Australian music community.

After 25 years of annual events, this year’s edition of the Queenscliff Music Festival is on track to be one of its biggest celebrations yet, and we can’t wait to see what the next 25 years hold.

Queenscliff Music Festival 2023

Tickets: Queenscliff Music Festival

Thursday, November 23rd – Sunday, November 26th

QMF Festival Site, Bellarine Peninsula, VIC



Lineup

Alice Ivy

Aloe Blacc

The Badloves

BEANS

Boy & Bear

Cat Canteri

Dan Sultan

Danika

The Dreggs

Elis & The Drip

Emily Barker

Felipe Baldomir

Foy Vance

Frank Sultanas Blues Band

Frank Turner

Full Flower Moon Band

G. Love & Special Sauce

Georgia State Line

Graham Moes

Ian Moss

Illy

JAZZPARTY

Jem Cassar-Daley

Katy Steele

Leah Senior

Liz Stringer

The Merindas

Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel

Mood Spill

Ngulmiya

Raccoon Dog

The Slingers

Something for Kate

William Crighton

Willie J & The Bad Books

WILSN

Xylouris White