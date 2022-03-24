A statue of Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski has been unveiled at Rod Laver Arena, part of the Melbourne & Olympic Park precinct.

The life size statue – which was designed by Darien Pullen from Meridian Sculptures – was built to honour Gudinski’s contribution to the Australian music industry. The unveiling of the statue was part of Mushroom Group’s ‘MG Day’ event – a celebration that is dedicated to Gudinski’s legacy.

The ceremony included speeches from Michael’s son and Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski and Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes.

“My family and I are humbled by this great tribute and recognition of my late father that acknowledges his contribution to the Australian music scene and the city of Melbourne and will stand as a permanent tribute to his legacy and importance to making the Australian music and entertainment landscape what it is today,” Matt Gudisnski said at the ceremony.

Jimmy Barnes also took to the stage to honour Gudisnski, “To have a statue of Michael up here surrounded by the very venues that made Melbourne the home of everything to him seems perfect. From here he can hear the roar of the crowds from the MCG. He can see and hear the punters leaving the Rod Laver Arena, or AAMI Park shouting about being at the best show they’ve ever seen. I think that would put a smile on his face. Especially if it was a Frontier show.”

The Victorian premier shared a very heartfelt tribute to Gudinski.

“He was a leader in his field,” he said on Thursday.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“He was a proud Melburnian. He was a person of impact

“He was my friend and I miss him everyday – because it was almost everyday that he would call me with an idea with a significant amount of expenditure.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who was more frenetic and passionate about this place.”

Gudinski extremely successful career spanned over 45 years, and he established himself as a titan amongst the Australian music and cultural industries. Gudinski passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, March 2nd, aged 68. Following the news of his passing, legions of friends and admirers took to social media to pay tribute to the trailblazing music legend.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.