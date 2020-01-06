Two Michael Jackson accusers will now get the opportunity to sue the late singer’s corporate entities, thanks to a California law that took effect Jan. 1.

According to Deadline, the California 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling that prohibited James Safechuck and Wade Robson from suing MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. over the alleged sexual abuse they faced at the hands of pop singer Michael Jackson.

Robson filed his lawsuit in 2013 at age 30 and Safechuck filed his lawsuit in 2014 at age 36; however, the cases were cast aside due to a California law that stated such claims had to be filed prior to the plaintiff’s 26th birthday.

The new California law has extended the statute of limitations, allowing “claims of childhood sexual abuse against third-party nonperpetrators to be filed” up until the victim’s 40th birthday, according to legal documents.

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeal recognized the strong protections California has for sexual abuse victims, as well as the extended time for them to file claims,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Vince W. Finaldi said in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to proving these claims before a jury. The time is coming for the Jackson estate and lawyers to ‘face the music’ regarding all of these lies and misrepresentations they have been making about Wade and James, and we welcome that day.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Leaving Neverland’ below.

Robson and Safechuck, who detailed the alleged abuse in the damning HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, claim MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. were liable for Jackson’s alleged actions. Their suits included claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and breach of fiduciary duty.

Jackson, who died in 2009, denied the longstanding molestation allegations.

In recent Michael Jackson news, there is currently a broadway musical in the works that tells the story of the late singer from the perspective of his alien glove. Read more about it here.