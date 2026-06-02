Fans will soon be able to relive Michael Jackson’s rise to superstardom from the comfort of their own homes.

After becoming one of the year’s biggest global box office hits, Michael, the biopic following the rise of Michael Jackson, will be available to buy or rent in Australia on June 9th.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, the film traces Jackson’s journey from his early days performing with The Jackson 5 through to his emergence as a global superstar and cultural icon. The cast also includes Nia Long, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Laura Harrier, Juliano Valdi, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

Written by Skyfall and Hugo screenwriter John Logan and produced by Graham King – the Oscar-winning producer behind Bohemian Rhapsody – Michael has grossed close to US$850 million (AU$1.18 billion) worldwide since its release.

The film will be available to buy or rent through Prime Video, Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel, Google TV, and YouTube, finally giving audiences the chance to watch the blockbuster from home.

Fans purchasing the film through select retailers will also gain access to more than 60 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes exploring the making of the movie, Jaafar Jackson’s transformation into his uncle, and the recreation of some of Michael Jackson’s most iconic performances.

Among the extras is Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough: The Making of Michael, which follows the film’s journey from concept to screen, while Home Is Where His Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst offers a tour through the Jackson family home where Michael recorded demos for some of his best-known songs.

Other featurettes dive into the choreography, makeup transformations, and the painstaking recreation of the legendary Motown 25 performance that helped cement Jackson’s place in pop culture history.

Michael will be available to buy or rent in Australia from June 9th.