A new Michael Jackson documentary series is confirmed to be coming to Australia and New Zealand TV screens.

As reported by Variety, The Michael Jackson Story, produced by Fremantle’s Emmy Award-winning 72 Films, will share rare archive footage of the late singer and interviews with the likes of his sister, La Toya Jackson, as well as Dionne Warwick and manager Dieter Wiesner.

“A deeply researched study of a trailblazing musical genius whose personal life remains a complex enigma, the new series goes beyond the music to tell the full story, exploring the rise, controversy, and enduring legacy of one of the most successful pop stars of all time,” Fremantle said in a statement.

“From his rise to fame at a young age in the racially segregated landscape of 1960s America, to the controversies surrounding his personal affairs in later years, the series offers a comprehensive examination of Jackson’s life. As well as the stories behind the iconic songs, innovative videos and mesmeric live performances, the series will also explore the longstanding allegations of child sexual abuse, which he denied. In addition, the series will look at how the Michael Jackson estate continues to generate billions of dollars from his art, and how his legacy sits within the cultural landscape today.”

The series will first air on the UK’s BBC next week before it makes its way to international broadcasters. The show will air in Australia on the Nine Network and Sky TV in New Zealand. An air date is yet to be confirmed.

“We’re excited to be partnering with such an exceptional group of global broadcasters to introduce The Michael Jackson Story to the world,” Mark Reynolds, Fremantle’s global head of documentaries and factual, said.

“It’s a complex tale of fame, family, and legacy, exploring the extraordinary rise of the King of Pop and the controversies that surrounded him later in life. The team at 72 Films have approached this story with remarkable insight and care, and offers audiences a unique glimpse into moments of Jackson’s life that are rarely shared.”

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The news comes just weeks ahead of the Michael premiere in Berlin, before its theatrical release in Australia on April 23rd.