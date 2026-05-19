The Nine Network has finally pencilled in a premiere date for its upcoming Michael Jackson documentary series.

Fremantle’s The Michael Jackson Story, produced by Emmy Award-winning 72 Films, was confirmed for Australian broadcast back in April as part of a global rollout that also took in the UK’s BBC, France TV, Sky New Zealand and broadcasters across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Now Nine has confirmed the four-part series will premiere on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sunday, 24 May at 8pm.

“A deeply researched study of a trailblazing musical genius whose personal life remains a complex enigma, the new series goes beyond the music to tell the full story, exploring the rise, controversy, and enduring legacy of one of the most successful pop stars of all time,” Fremantle said in a statement.

“From his rise to fame at a young age in the racially segregated landscape of 1960s America, to the controversies surrounding his personal affairs in later years, the series offers a comprehensive examination of Jackson’s life. As well as the stories behind the iconic songs, innovative videos and mesmeric live performances, the series will also explore the longstanding allegations of child sexual abuse, which he denied. In addition, the series will look at how the Michael Jackson estate continues to generate billions of dollars from his art, and how his legacy sits within the cultural landscape today.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with such an exceptional group of global broadcasters to introduce The Michael Jackson Story to the world,” Mark Reynolds, Fremantle’s global head of documentaries and factual, said.

“It’s a complex tale of fame, family, and legacy, exploring the extraordinary rise of the King of Pop and the controversies that surrounded him later in life. The team at 72 Films have approached this story with remarkable insight and care, and offers audiences a unique glimpse into moments of Jackson’s life that are rarely shared.”

Meanwhile, the “Michael” biopic has been a hit at the Australian box office, bringing in nearly $33 million since its release four weeks ago.