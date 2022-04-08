New Zealand-based rising pop artist Michèle Ducray has released her new single, ‘Manifesto’, and there are dark goings on in the song’s video.

Originally from South Africa but now living in a sleepy part of New Zealand’s South Island, Ducray’s sleepy surroundings belie the foreboding visions that she conjures in her music.

‘Manifesto’ infuses a creeping sense of horror into its glitchy pop production. “The song is about a serial killer chasing a victim, who might not be such a victim after all,” reveals Ducray.

That might be mysterious and sinister but ‘Manifesto’ is propelled with lightly euphoric EDM-inflected beats that never allow the track to be overwhelmed by the horror.

Directed by Shae Sterling, the kaleidoscopic music video brings to life Ducray’s vision with vivid imagery and startling suspense. A self-confessed fan of the peculiar, songs like ‘Manifesto’ should help Ducray stand out in a crowded pop field.

To mark the release of her new single, we caught up with the singer as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Michèle Ducray’s ‘Manifesto’ is out now on all digital platforms.

