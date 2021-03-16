Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Jon Bon Jovi has reminisced on his earliest experiences in the rock scene cutting his teeth as a gofer at The Power Station in New York.

As NME report, Jon Bon Jovi recently at down with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt on the Rockonteurs podcast in an appearance that saw him reflect on encounters he had with the leaders of the music world.

“They paid me $50 a week to be the gofer and if it was a weekend or a late, late night, I could go in and record,” he recalled of his time at Power Station.

The rocker went on to detail that he once witnessed Bowie and Mick Jagger working together in the studio one night on their 1981 anthem ‘Under Pressure’, “No one believes what I saw,” he mused.

Bon Jovi went on to recall an amusing experience he had with The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — in which Jagger, hounded by paparazzi, pretended to be in a band with Jon.

“I’ll never forget this, I was outside paying my cabby… and The Stones got out of whatever car it was they were getting out of,” he shared.

“At the same time, they were going into [The Power Station] studio and a photographer jumps out of a trash bin and the paparazzi starts taking pictures. I swear to god this is true. The Stones, they open up the door of the studio… Wyman, Mick and Keith. They go into the studio.”

He continued: “The photographer is screaming, ‘Mick, Mick, Mick! Give us a picture!’ and I swear to you, he grabs me and these kids and he says, ‘Here’s my new band, The Frogs’ And we took a fucking picture.”

You can listen to the interview below, Jon’s Power Station anecdotes begin at the 37-minute mark.

Check out Rockonteurs with Jon Bon Jovi: