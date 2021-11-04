Radio broadcaster Mick Molloy has announced he will be leaving Triple M after 11 years with the station.

The announcement was made at the close of Molloy’s drive show on Wednesday, “there was something I was going to do and, for the life of me, it’s slipped my mind,” he joked.

“Oh that’s right, yes, sorry – announce that the show’s not coming back next year,” he said.

Mick Molloy has had a longstanding relationship with the broadcaster, cutting his teeth writing and performing on The D-Generation Breakfast Show from 1990 to 1992.

Molloy returned to Triple M in 2011, after he was approached by group director Michael Fitzpatrick. He featured alongside Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy on The Hot Breakfast, before going on to host the Drive program in late 2017.

Molly noted that he was sad to leave the station, which he affectionately dubbed his “spiritual home,” but felt it was time to “explore some exciting new creative opportunities that are presenting themselves for the years ahead”.

“We won’t be coming back next year, which is sad for me because I love this show and I love this team,” Molloy said on air on Wednesday.

“But you know what? I’ve been here 11 years, it’s been as long as I have been anywhere in my long and storied career, so it just feels … like the right time.”

Molloy noted his departure was “just the end of one part of the journey and a start of another.”

“The most important people I want to thank … are the listeners,” he said. “You people out there who allow me to do what I love most on a day-to-day basis … it’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure.”

Mick Molloy’s Drive program will continue through to the end of its scheduled programming for the year.