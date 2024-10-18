Middle Kids have given us all the feels by covering Oasis’ iconic track “Champagne Supernova” for Triple J’s Like A Version segment this morning.

The Sydney indie group stripped back the track for a dreamy rendition with the help of fellow Sydney artist Milku, sitting on the floor of the Triple J studios.

According to the broadcaster, the band’s approach gave the song “a whole new energy, shifting from a well-rehearsed performance to more of a kick ons singalong. It’s like someone’s someone’s found a bunch of instruments in the next room and as the party winds down the communal brit-pop sesh begins.”

Frontwoman Hannah Joy remarked in a behind-the-scenes video that “Champagne Supernova” was a “beautiful” song and the band’s favourite Oasis track.

“They’re a band where their music is so universal,” bass player Tim Fitz said.

“Like, everyone has heard Oasis, even if they didn’t necessarily know that they knew. Everyone knows at least three songs.”

“Champagne Supernova” was the final track on Oasis’ seminial 1996 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory and was also released as a single. The album was also home to classics including “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Roll With It”.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Oasis are on everyone’s lips at the moment for their Live ’25 reunion tour, which will be coming to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney in late October and early November next year. They sold out four shows earlier in the week, and a third and final Melbourne show – the last one to be added to the local leg – went on sale earlier today.

Middle Kids are doing a handful of shows in Victoria and NSW this weekend, before they play Live At The Gardens in Melbourne supporting Matt Corby on Saturday November 16th. They’ll also be performing at the You & Me Festival in Bunbury, WA on New Year’s Eve. For more information on the shows, visit the band’s website.