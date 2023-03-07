U.S. country music favourites Midland have confirmed their rescheduled Australian tour dates.

The Grammy-nominated trio will perform eight times in August and September of this year, including a show in Tamworth, Australia’s home of country music (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 14th at 10am local time. The TEG Live pre-sale begins on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time.

“We are super excited to finally be able to announce new dates for our Australian tour,” the band says about the rescheduled tour. “It was a difficult decision to postpone the December tour but we are coming back in August with a bigger tour and a bigger show!”

Midland, who received their first Grammy nominations in 2018 for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their huge hit ‘Drinkin’ Problem’, will be ably supported by Australia’s own country superstar Travis Collins. The multiple Golden Guitar Award winner reached the top of the ARIA Albums Chart with his most recent album, 2020’s Wreck Me.

Midland, meanwhile, shared their most recent album, The Last Resort: Greetings From, last year, and reached the top 40 of the U.S. Country Chart.

Midland 2023 Australian Tour Rescheduled Dates

TEG Live pre-sale begins Friday, March 10th (10am local time

General sale begins Tuesday, March 14th (10am local time)

Tickets available via midlandofficial.com

Friday, August 25th

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Saturday, August 26th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, August 27th

Gympie Muster, Gympie, QLD

Tuesday, August 29th (NEW SHOW)

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth, NSW

Wednesday, August 30th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Friday, September 1st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 2nd

Bar On the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, September 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW