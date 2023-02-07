Ozzy Osbourne has already won three Grammys and been nominated for eight others, but he added to this tally on Sunday night.

The metal legend received two Grammy Awards over the weekend: one for Best Rock Album for his latest album, Patient Number 9, as well as one for Best Metal Performance.

All in all, Patient Number 9 received four nominations, including for Best Rock Performance for the title song, which featured the late Jeff Beck.

“I’m one lucky motherfucker to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy,” Osbourne joked after his win, as per Blabbermouth. “I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying, being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”

Although Osbourne was not present to receive his award, his producer Andrew Watt accepted it on his behalf and delivered a message characteristic of Osbourne: “I love you all…and fuck off.”

Patient Number 9 received high praise and broke the places of his previous chart toppers, setting new records for his career by reaching number one on several US charts, but also topped the charts in Canada and landed various top ten spots across countries such as New Zealand, the UK, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, France, and Germany – to name a few. Patient Number 9 serves as Osbourne’s 13th solo album.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Harry Styles provoked a strong reaction on social media thanks to his acceptance speech. “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often,” he said during it, which many considered to be a tone deaf reaction.

Many people pointed out that white, cisgender artists like the former One Direction star frequently do win Grammy Awards. Of the last 10 winners for Album of the Year at the Grammys, only two were people of colour; Beyoncé, thwarted by Styles on Sunday, infamously lost out to indie rock icon Beck in 2015 when many thought her self-titled album deserved to win that year.

