The trailer for the new Midnight Oil documentary is here.

Titled Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, the new film about the titular Australian rock band is set to premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

As per Variety Australia, the film will open the festival with a gala event at the State Theatre on June 5th, marking the start of the festival which will continue until June 16th.

“Contrary. Passionate. Outspoken. Over 45 years Midnight Oil helped shape modern Australia. This is their trailblazing story for the first time on film,” the doc’s bio states.

“Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is the definitive story of the seminal Australian rock group tracing their origins from the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s to their rise as global icons.”

Midnight Oil have been a major band in the Aussie music industry for over 45 years, celebrated for their politically charged music and activism across anthems like “US Forces”, “Beds Are Burning”, and “Blue Sky Mine”.

The documentary aims to capture the essence of Midnight Oil, not only as musicians but as pivotal cultural figures in Australia.

According to Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley, the film is “observant of Australian politics and culture, and fearless in calling out environmental and racial issues.” Moodley described the documentary as a timely film that reflects the spirit of an era that significantly influenced Australia’s cultural and political landscapes.

Mikael Borglund, one of the executive producers, emphasised the band’s role in challenging and reshaping cultural narratives.

“Observant of Australian politics and culture, and fearless in calling out environmental and racial issues, ‘The Oils’ maintained their relevance for over 40 years by writing and performing music with global resonance. Featuring timeless anthems, we cannot wait for audiences to witness the power and the passion behind the legend that is Midnight Oil,” Borglund said.

Watch the official trailer below. After the Sydney Film Festival, the film will arrive in cinemas from July 4th.