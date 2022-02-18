As Aussie rock legends Midnight Oil get ready to head out on their final tour, the iconic outfit have now released their 15th studio album, Resist.

Just five years ago, fans of the beloved Midnight Oil could have been forgiven for thinking the band was all but done for. Having split in 2002, the group broke their 15-year silence by announcing a massive world tour which took them on an immense global trek, featuring more sold-out shows than some bands see in a lifetime.

However, there was still some fuel left in the tank once they’d wrapped the tour, with Midnight Oil revealing in early 2020 that a new album – their first since 2002’s Capricornia – would be arriving shortly. Sadly, a global pandemic saw these plans somewhat halted, with a planned launch for The Makarrata Project at Splendour In The Grass being axed, and the record instead arriving in October of that year.

In a bittersweet turn of events, it became their first #1 album in 30 years, with the recording receiving the honour the same weekend that longtime bassist and backing vocalist Bones Hillman passed away. Though a somewhat shortened tour of the country would follow, fans remained eager to see what the next record would feature, waiting with bated breath.

As 2021 came to a close, the news was announced that Midnight Oil would release their 15th album, Resist, just before heading out on their final tour. A major piece of news that resonated throughout the world, Resist was to serve as the end of Midnight Oil as we know it. But in true fashion, the Sydney icons wouldn’t be going out without one last explosive record.

It could be argued that Midnight Oil have saved their best for last, but to be honest, when haven’t they been firing on anything but all cylinders? Resist is, however, one of the group’s most powerful and urgent records, with its focus being put upon the immense challenges that we as humans face, and urging us to Resist giving in.

Lead single ‘Rising Seas’ was released last year, just days before the pivotal United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26). Its message was clear, with frontman Peter Garrett sharing an urgent call for climate action. “Every child put down your toys and come inside to sleep / We have to look you in the eye and say we sold you cheap. Let’s confess we did not act with serious urgency / So open up the floodgates to the rising seas,” he sings, his passion and emotion as powerful as ever.

But it doest end there. Tracks such as ‘Tarkine’ speak of the titular wilderness reverie, ‘Reef’ is a plea to the salvation of the Great Barrier Reef, and ‘We Resist’ serves as an anthemic protest celebration – the type that only Midnight Oil could write.

With Resist being accompanied by Midnight Oil’s final concert tour, it makes sense for the group to go out on top and leave us with a message that will resonate for years. Though the band’s members promise they won’t be too far away, Resist will be the last time they function as a cohesive unit, sharing the message or humanity’s salvation with the sort of energy, power, and passion that only they can.

Ultimately, Resist is a powerful farewell from one of Australia’s most beloved bands. Most bands would dream of writing an album as poignant, resonant, and important as Resist, but for Midnight Oil, well, it’s just business as usual, isn’t it?

Midnight Oil’s Resist is out now.

