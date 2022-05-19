Breakup rumours are spreading around Migos after people noticed that Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

In millennial language, unfollowing someone on social media means trouble is afoot. And when your wife – in this case Cardi B – also unfollows the same two people you unfollowed, it’s even bigger news.

What did Quavo and Takeoff do to deserve this? The pair announced they were releasing new music, not as Migos but as Unc And Phew. It’s a cool name, given that Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and their new song, ‘Hotel Lobby’, is due to drop this week.

It’s only been one year since Migos last released an album, with Culture III completing their Culture trilogy. Critics mostly enjoyed the album, and it reached number 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart and number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

In other words, things seemed good in the world of Migos. All three members have previously released solo albums independent of one another with minimal fuss. Last October, Quavo even teased an upcoming tour, although that never materialised.

Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/wjXDXQJiaj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2022

Perhaps Offset and Cardi just had a moment of frustration, and all will be well with Migos again soon. There’s no fun in thinking that on social media though, as witnessed by some fans’ hysterical reactions.

“Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles,” someone declared on Twitter. “Migos done finally split up lol damn,” another tweeted. “Rap is dying. thug arrested, migos may have split, keed died, wtf is goin on this week man,” someone else wrote. “This is the worst week in Atlanta history,” was the conclusion of another Twitter user. “Migos allegedly breaking up is honestly the end of an era,” insisted someone else.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated about the official future of the trio.

YSL in jail on RICO charges

Lil Keed dead

Migos split up this is the worst week in Atlanta history — Trashvis (@Trashvis) May 18, 2022

“ offset unfollowed both quavo & takeoff on instagram and it can possibly mean the migos are done” pic.twitter.com/6pR1ovvX5P — Omar 💭 (@omartalksrap) May 18, 2022

Takeoff is actually the better member of The Migos if you care about musicality — a.niya.__ (@an1yadawson) May 17, 2022

The Migos having possibly broken up is sad but makes sense to me. It’s been clear for a while now that they were never going to make an album as good as Culture together again. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 19, 2022

damn this really the end for the migos? why else would offset unfollow quavo and takeoff — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 18, 2022