EVERYBODY’S GOTTA LOVE TODAY!!! Noughties icon MIKA has announced that he will be returning to Australian shores in February for his first Australian tour in eleven years.

Upon reflection, MIKA had an unfathomable amount of hits. ‘We Are Golden’? ‘Love Today’? ‘Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)’? ‘Lollipop’? ‘Grace Kelly’?. Literally his entire first album is back-to-back bangers. He might just be the most prolific hitmaker of our generaiton.

The tour is set to kick off on Monday, February 24th at The Tivoli in Brisbane, it will then head to Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, February 26th, and finally The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday, February 27th.

Earlier this year MIKA released his fifth album, I Am Michael Holbrook.

MIKA ‘Revelation’ Australian Tour Dates 2020

Tickets on sale 12pm Thursday, 19th December

Frontier Touring member’s pre-sale begins 12pm AEDT Tuesday, 17th December

Monday, 24th February

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday, 26th February

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 27th February

The Forum, Melbourne