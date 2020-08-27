Mike Noga, the Australian singer-songwriter and former drummer with celebrated alternative rock band The Drones, has died at the age of 42.

Per Billboard, the sad news was announced on social media by Noga’s sister, Ali: “We are absolutely devastated to inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle and dearest friend Mike,” the message reads.

“We know how much he and his music meant to so many of you and there’s nothing we can say to make this hurt any less. We miss you and love you so much, Mike.”