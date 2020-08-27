Image: WILK
Mike Noga, the Australian singer-songwriter and former drummer with celebrated alternative rock band The Drones, has died at the age of 42.
Per Billboard, the sad news was announced on social media by Noga’s sister, Ali: “We are absolutely devastated to inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, son, uncle and dearest friend Mike,” the message reads.
“We know how much he and his music meant to so many of you and there’s nothing we can say to make this hurt any less. We miss you and love you so much, Mike.”
Noga departed in 2014 to pursue a solo career, again switching places with Strybosch. Noga then released three albums, including 2016’s King, via Cooking Vinyl, based on Georg Büchner’s great unfinished play, Woyzeck.
King, described at the time as a “dark, psychedelic, rock ‘n’ roll concept album” and his “most ambitious project yet,” was produced with Something for Kate’s Paul Dempsey and featured actor Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones) as “The Narrator”.
In July, Noga announced he had signed to Part Time Records to put out his new solo album. The album was recorded last year and produced by Alan Sparhawk of Low, and was titled Open Fire. It was slated for release in 2021.