Mike Patton has canceled forthcoming tour dates for Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, citing mental health reasons.

Faith No More were set to kick off their first American tour in five years with a show in Missouri this Thursday. However, the band has decided to cancel the scheduled dates.

“We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer,” Faith No More wrote in a statement. “He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.”

In a statement of his own, Mike Patton explained: “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

The four other members of Faith No More — Billy Gould, Roddy Bottum, Jon Hudson, and Mike Bordin — issued a joint statement noting they felt “shattered” by the decision.

“It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write,” they said.

“Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation.

“Many folks have taken isolation quite hard and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.”

“And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help,” they wrote.

The canceled dates include scheduled appearances by both Faith No More and Mr. Bungle at this weekend’s Riot Fest — an event that recently saw Nine Inch Nails pull out of their headliner slot over COVID-19 concerns.

Riot Fest has since replaced Nine Inch Nails’ with Slipknot, whilst subbing Faith No More for Rise Against and Mr. Bungle with Anthrax.