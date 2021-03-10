Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crew are back at it with a new game called Shredder’s Revenge. In a wild crossover, none other than Faith No More’s Mike Patton will be offering his vocals to the game’s infectious theme song.

Patton will be doing Leonardo, Michaelagelo, Leonardo and Donatello justice in his newest gig by belting out the iconic cartoon line, “heroes in a half shell”

Of course, like all good things, it must be seen to be believed, so check out the sweet team up below.

Speaking of his time recording the theme song for the hit cartoon to Metal Sucks, Patton said it was a shell of a time.

“Working on TMNT was pure pleasure. I channeled my inner ninja spirit to deliver a track worthy of my half-shell brothers! it was an honor to serve them… and finally I made some music my nieces can enjoy!”

Video game company, Dotemu announced the news of the arcade style game yesterday which will be available on PC and other consoles later this year.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design,” the description on the official YouTube reads.

“With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet. Armed with shell-shocking new abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.”

It seems as though Patton isn’t the only rock legend with a soft spot for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was once admitted that Guns N’ Roses front man, Axl Rose, was late to one of his own shows because he was too wrapped up watching one the Ninja Turtles movies.

A Tampa radio DJ recounted the story to Alternative Nation: “The DJ was an assistant to the owner of the venue, and needless to say the owner was getting pissed. When the owner asked why Axl was being late for the thousandth time, he said: ‘Axl’s management said he was watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and that Axl’s attention was 100% on the movie and couldn’t be bothered.’”